Shapovalov defeats Rodionov to advance to second round at Vienna Open

VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of Vienna Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jurij Rodionov of Austria on Tuesday.

The No. 19-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Taylor Fritz, the No. 4 seed from the U.S., next. Fitz defeated Shapovalov a few weeks ago in Tokyo.

Shapovalov had eight aces to Rodionov's one at Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday.

This was only the second meeting between the two. Rodionov won their previous match 6-4. 7-5, which was also Austria.

