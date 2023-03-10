INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Ugo Humbert had to work for more than two-and-a-half hours to get the job done, but the athlete from Metz, France wasn't complaining after bouncing Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Humbert defeated Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 64 men's singles at Stadium 4.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., had six aces, 13 double faults and 29 unforced errors.

Humbert had five aces, three double faults and only 12 unforced errors.

