Canadian Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from the US Open due to a knee injury.

The 24-year-old most recently played at Wimbledon, where he fell in the round of 16 to Roman Safiullin. Shapovalov struggled throughout the match with the injury and laboured through the final three sets.

Despite doing everything possible to be 100% healthy in time for the US Open, my knee needs more time and I sadly have to withdraw," Shapovalov posted on social media. "That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I'm really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!"

Shapovalov made the third round at last year's US Open, falling in five sets to Andrey Rublev. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native holds a 13-13 record this season and is ranked No. 22 on the ATP Tour.