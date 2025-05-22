Denmark beats Canada in stunning quarterfinals upset at IIHF men's worlds

HERNING - Nick Olesen scored with 49 seconds remaining in regulation and co-host Denmark stunned star-studded Canada 2-1 in quarterfinal action Thursday at the world hockey championship.

Denmark, which had threatened throughout the third period, tied the game when Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored with an extra attacker and less than three minutes remaining on the clock.

Travis Sanheim scored for Canada at 5:17 of the third period after Canada fired 30 shots at Danish goaltender Frederik Dichow over the first 40 minutes but came away with nothing to show for it.

An emboldened Denmark took it to Canada late in the game, with goaltender Jordan Binnington keeping the Canadians in it before the Danes finally broke through.

Denmark appeared to open the scoring in the second period when Morten Poulsen scored on a breakaway, but the goal was disallowed due to a glove pass.

Canada was eliminated despite having a team with several players from its championship roster at this year's 4 Nations Face-Off, including captain Sidney Crosby, 2024 NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon and Binnington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.