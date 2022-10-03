Report: Broncos' Williams (knee) out for the season

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Williams, 22, incurred the injury during the team's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He was carted off early in the third quarter.

Not only does #Broncos RB Javonte Williams have a torn ACL, but the MRI revealed a a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources say. A significant injury and a long road back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Williams also tore his LCL and posterior lateral corner.

A native of Wallace, NC, Williams was in his second season out of UNC after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This season, Williams had rushed for 204 yards on 47 carries and a fumble.

With the injury to Williams, veteran back Melvin Gordon is expected to see an increased workload. Mike Boone is also on the team roster.

The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football this week.