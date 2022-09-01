The Denver Broncos and newly acquired veteran quarterback Russell Wilson have reportedly reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth a total of $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes that the new contract makes Wilson the highest-paid player in Broncos' franchise history.

Wilson, 33, still has two years remaining on the four-year, $140 million deal he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, so the nine-time Pro Bowler is locked in with the Broncos for the next seven seasons.

The Cincinnati native was selected by the Seahawks in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle before being dealt to Denver this past March.

Wilson threw for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions over 14 games for the Seahawks in 2021. For his career, Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards with 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.

The NC State and Wisconsin product won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, hammering Peyton Manning and the Broncos 43-8.