The Denver Broncos have ruled out quarterback Russell Wilson for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to recover from a concussion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson, 34, was knocked out of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec 11. He threw for 247 yards on 23-of-36 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. The Broncos would go on to lose the game, 34-28.

After joining the Broncos via trade this offseason, the nine-time Pro Bowler has failed to live up to expectations attached to a player of his caliber. The Broncos have gone 3-9, and Wilson is on pace to set career lows in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and wins this season.

Originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson was named first-team All-Pro four times, and led the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl victory when they defeated the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 48 in 2013.

In 170 career games, Wilson has thrown for 39,864 yards with 303 touchdowns and just 93 interceptions. He has a career record of 107-62-1.

Brett Rypien is set to take control of the Broncos offence, after throwing for 16 yards and a touchdown in relief against the Chiefs.