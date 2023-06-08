Report: Clark stays in AFC West with Broncos
Frank Clark - Getty Images
Frank Clark isn't leaving the AFC West.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the 29-year-old defensive end is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.
The Michigan product spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was a Pro Bowler on three occasions and won a pair of Super Bowls. He was released in March when he and the team were unable to rework his contract.
In 15 games last season, Clark recorded 39 tackles, a forced fumble and 5.0 sacks.
A second-round pick in 2015, Clark spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.
A prolific playoff performer, Clark is now third all-time in postseason sacks with 13.5