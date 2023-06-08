Frank Clark isn't leaving the AFC West.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the 29-year-old defensive end is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

Broncos to sign DE Frank Clark to a 1-year deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/qFJjRnYIDY — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2023

The Michigan product spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was a Pro Bowler on three occasions and won a pair of Super Bowls. He was released in March when he and the team were unable to rework his contract.

In 15 games last season, Clark recorded 39 tackles, a forced fumble and 5.0 sacks.

A second-round pick in 2015, Clark spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

A prolific playoff performer, Clark is now third all-time in postseason sacks with 13.5