Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with an apparent leg injury after making a leaping catch in practice and had to be carted off the field on Tuesday.

Patrick, who is 28-years-old this year, is preparing for his 5th NFL season, all with the Broncos after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

According to sources, he was not contacted on his way to the ground, and the team gathered around him on one knee.

after a great grab in a team drill, WR Tim Patrick went down without any contact from the defender.

Last season, Patrick played in 16 games and recorded 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

There is no official word on the severity of the injury at this time.