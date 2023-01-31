5m ago
Broncos trade for former Saints HC Payton
The Denver Broncos are finalizing compensation in a potential trade for former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The 59-year-old coach has been away from football since the 2021 season after coaching the Saints between 2006-2021, with a 152-89 record that included a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.
According to Schefter, the Broncos are sending a first-rounder and a second rounder to the Saints for Payton and a third round pick.