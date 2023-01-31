The Denver Broncos have agreed on a trade for former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.



And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The 59-year-old coach has been away from football since the 2021 season after coaching the Saints between 2006-2021, with a 152-89 record that included a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.

According to Schefter, the Broncos are sending a first-rounder and a second rounder to the Saints for Payton and a third round pick.