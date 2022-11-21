Melvin Gordon's time with the Denver Broncos is at its end.

The team waived the veteran running back on Monday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Sources: The #Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Gordon, 33, was in his third season with the Broncos. He had eight carries for 33 yards and a fumble in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the season, the Wisconsin product has appeared in 10 games, rushing for 318 yards on 90 carries with two touchdowns and five fumbles.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon spent the first five seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Should he be claimed on waivers, Gordon is still owed $940,000 according to Spotrac.