15h ago
Report: Broncos waive veteran RB Gordon
TSN.ca Staff
Melvin Gordon's time with the Denver Broncos is at its end.
The team waived the veteran running back on Monday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Gordon, 33, was in his third season with the Broncos. He had eight carries for 33 yards and a fumble in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
On the season, the Wisconsin product has appeared in 10 games, rushing for 318 yards on 90 carries with two touchdowns and five fumbles.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon spent the first five seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Should he be claimed on waivers, Gordon is still owed $940,000 according to Spotrac.