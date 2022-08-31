Andre Miller is rejoining the Denver Nuggets.

The former point guard who spent parts of seven seasons with the team is coming aboard as the head coach of their G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Andre Miller as the new coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell ESPN. Miller played six seasons for Denver during his NBA playing career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

Miller, 46, appeared in 1,304 career games over 17 seasons from 1999 to 2016.

He replaces Jason Terry, who accepted an assistant coaching job under Will Hardy will the Utah Jazz.

A native of Los Angeles, Miller was originally selected with the eighth overall selection of the 1999 NBA Draft out of Utah by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His best season came in 2001-2002 when he led the league in assists at 10.9 a game.

Miller also suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.