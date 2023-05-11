Denver Nuggets Canadian guard Jamal Murray is listed as 'questionable' for Game 6 of their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns with a non-COVID illness.

Nuggets G Jamal Murray is now questionable for Game 6 due to an illness. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 11, 2023

Murray, 26, has averaged 24.6 points per game through the first five games of the series. Murray scored a game-high 34 points in the Nuggets' 125-107 victory in the series opener.

The Nuggets lead the series 3-2, and can take the series with a victory on the road in Phoenix on Thursday night.

In the last 20 seasons, the Nuggets have qualified for the playoffs 15 times - but they have advanced beyond the second round just twice, and have never advanced to the NBA Finals.

In 43 career playoff games, Murray, who is a native of Kitchener, averaged 24.7 points per game and 6.0 assists per game.