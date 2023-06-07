The Denver Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 53-48 at halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Nuggets managed to build a slight edge in the second quarter after playing to a 24-24 tie in the first frame.

Canadian Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets posting 20 points, the most of any player at the break.

Nikola Jokic had 14 points,12 rebounds and seven assists for the visiting Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler paced the Heat attack with 14 points and Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, after the teams split the first two games in Denver.

In NBA history, the Game 3 winner in a tied series has gone on to claim the title 80% of the time.