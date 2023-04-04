Denver Pioneers head coach David Carle will serve in the same role for the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

The tournament is set to kick off Boxing Day in Sweden.

"We're thrilled to have David leading our National Junior Team," John Vanbiesbrouck, the team's general manager, said in a statement. "He's done a terrific job at Denver and is one of the bright young coaches in our country."

A 33-year-old native of Anchorage, AK, Carle has been at the helm of the Denver program, his alma mater, for the past five seasons after having previously served as an assistant with the team for eight seasons over two stints. Under Carle, the Pioneers won the 2022 NCAA championship, the program's ninth title.

In five seasons with the team, Carle has posted a record of 116-53-13.

"It's a great honour to have the chance to represent our country on the international stage," Carle said in a statement. "I'm Iooking forward to the challenge ahead and building a team that will give us an opportunity to bring home a gold medal."

The United States will compete in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Five-time champions, the United States last won world juniors gold in 2021 in Edmonton.