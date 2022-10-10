'I know I can help this team': Brassard, on PTO, focused on cracking Sens roster

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced on Monday.

The #Sens have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 deal pic.twitter.com/CldhN8Ldmh — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 10, 2022

Brassard returns for his second stint with the Sens after playing two seasons with the club from 2016-18, where he scored 32 goals and 45 assists across 139 games.

The 35-year old played 46 games between the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers last season, scoring eight goas and adding 11 assists. Since being drafted sixth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2006 NHL Draft,

The Hull, Que. native has scored 202 goals and 320 assists in 951 career games with the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Flyers, and Oilers.