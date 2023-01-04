What to watch for in Week 18 of the NFL

The NFL playoffs are almost here and there is still a lot in play as Week 18 kicks off this Saturday on TSN.

The NFC already has six teams locked in, with only one playoff spot left. The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) are in possession of the seventh and final seed, but it’s actually the Green Bay Packers (8-8) behind the steering wheel as they host the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football in a win-and-in scenario.

Things are more complicated for Seattle and Detroit. The Seahawks need to win against the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and root for Green Bay to lose or tie. Finally, the Lions need Seattle to lose or tie coupled with a victory over the red-hot Packers.

There are two playoff spots available in the AFC. The first of them is via the AFC South, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) and Tennessee Titans (7-9) playing on the tail end of Saturday’s doubleheader with the division crown on the line.

You can watch Titans vs. Jaguars live on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The freefalling Titans have lost six straight games, with their most recent loss coming against the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 in Week 17's edition of Thursday Night Football without a handful of their starters. Third string quarterback Josh Dobbs got the start under centre and manned the Titans' offence without three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

Dobbs is to make his second straight start for the Titans against Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars team riding a four-game win streak and looking for their first playoff berth since the 2017 season, when they fell to the New England Patriots 24-20 in the AFC Championship.

The second one is the seventh and final seed in the conference, currently held by the New England Patriots (8-8), with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in pursuit.

The Patriots have the simplest path, needing only a win as they go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (12-3) or losses by the Dolphins and Steelers.

Miami hosts the already eliminated New York Jets (7-9) on Sunday and need to win and root for a New England loss or tie.

Pittsburgh will also be at home to face the Cleveland Browns (7-9), who are out of the playoff race. The Steelers need to win and for both the Dolphins and Patriots to lose or tie. They could qualify with a tie if the Patriots and Dolphins lose their respective matchups.

Week 18 action begins Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.