1h ago
Playoff Picture: Lions, Packers battle for playoff spot at Lambeau
The NFL playoffs are almost here and there is still a lot in play as Week 18 kicks off this Saturday on TSN.
TSN.ca Staff
What to watch for in Week 18 of the NFL
The NFC already has six teams locked in, with only one playoff spot left. The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) are in possession of the seventh and final seed, but it’s actually the Green Bay Packers (8-8) behind the steering wheel as they host the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football in a win-and-in scenario.
Things are more complicated for Seattle and Detroit. The Seahawks need to win against the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and root for Green Bay to lose or tie. Finally, the Lions need Seattle to lose or tie coupled with a victory over the red-hot Packers.
There are two playoff spots available in the AFC. The first of them is via the AFC South, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) and Tennessee Titans (7-9) playing on the tail end of Saturday’s doubleheader with the division crown on the line.
You can watch Titans vs. Jaguars live on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
The freefalling Titans have lost six straight games, with their most recent loss coming against the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 in Week 17's edition of Thursday Night Football without a handful of their starters. Third string quarterback Josh Dobbs got the start under centre and manned the Titans' offence without three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.
Dobbs is to make his second straight start for the Titans against Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars team riding a four-game win streak and looking for their first playoff berth since the 2017 season, when they fell to the New England Patriots 24-20 in the AFC Championship.
The second one is the seventh and final seed in the conference, currently held by the New England Patriots (8-8), with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in pursuit.
The Patriots have the simplest path, needing only a win as they go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (12-3) or losses by the Dolphins and Steelers.
Miami hosts the already eliminated New York Jets (7-9) on Sunday and need to win and root for a New England loss or tie.
Pittsburgh will also be at home to face the Cleveland Browns (7-9), who are out of the playoff race. The Steelers need to win and for both the Dolphins and Patriots to lose or tie. They could qualify with a tie if the Patriots and Dolphins lose their respective matchups.
Week 18 action begins Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.