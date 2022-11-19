The Detroit Pistons fear their star guard Cade Cunningham may be dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, and expect him to be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Cunningham, 21, has appeared in 12 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 19.9 points, 6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. He last played on November 9, in a loss against the Boston Celtics, and has missed five straight games since.

Selected first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham made the All-Rookie team last season after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in 64 games played.

He dealt with a similar issue near the end of the season last year with his shin.

Cunningham finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season, trailing Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who won the award.