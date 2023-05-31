The Detroit Pistons are set to hire Monty Williams as their new head coach, reportedly agreeing to terms with the former Phoenix Suns bench boss on a six-year, $72 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania adds that Williams' deal could reach eight years and $100 million based on "team options and incentives."

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

The 51-year-old Williams was fired by the Suns earlier this month after a four-year run with the club, ending with a second-round elimination in six games by the Denver Nuggets during this spring's playoffs.

Over 309 regular season games as the Suns' head coach, Williams compiled a record of 194-115. He also led the Suns to a 27-19 postseason record, highlighted by a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022.

The native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who appeared in 456 games during his NBA playing career, takes over from Dwane Casey as the 37th head coach in Pistons' franchise history.

Detroit finished last in the NBA this past season with a 17-65 record and own the fifth overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

The Pistons haven't made the playoffs since 2019 and have made only two appearances in the past 14 seasons. They haven't won a playoff game since 2008.