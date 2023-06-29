The Detroit Red Wings are acquiring forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Thursday.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Kostin, a restricted free agent, was not likely to re-sign and Yamamoto was headed for a buyout..

Yamamoto, 24, registered 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Oilers last season. He added a goal and four points in 12 playoff games before the Oilers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the second round.

The 5-foot-8 winger had two long stints on LTIR this season with undisclosed injuries, causing him to miss 24 games. Yamamoto is on the final season of a two-year, $6.2 million deal he signed in August of 2022 and has a cap hit of $3.1 million for the 2023-24 season.

Kostin, 24, scord 11 goals and added 10 assists in 54 games for Edmonton last season.

He was selected No. 31 overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, joining the Oilers in a trade last October.

Kostin was coming off a one-year, $750,000 deal.