Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Nick Caamano both cleared waivers on Monday.

Nedeljkovic, who recently returned to the Red Wings following a conditioning stint in the AHL, has only appeared in nine NHL games this season, posting a 2-4-2 record with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

After clearing waivers on Monday, Nedeljkovic was assigned back to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins while defenceman Robert Hagg was activated from the injured reserve.

The Red Wings acquired the 27-year-old American from the Carolina Hurricanes in July of 2021.

Nedeljkovic put together a strong rookie campaign in 2020-21 with the Canes, posting a 15-5-3 record with a 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage with three shutouts. His performance in the pandemic-shortened season earned him a nomination for the Calder Trophy.

Nedeljkovic is in the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Caamano, 24, hasn't played this season, but has one goal and two assists over 36 career games in the NHL with the Stars from 2019 to 2021.