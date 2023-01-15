The Detroit Red Wings have placed goalie Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers.

Red Wings put goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 15, 2023

Nedeljkovic, who recently returned to the Red Wings following a conditioning stint in the AHL, has only appeared in nine NHL games this season, posting a 2-4-2 record with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

The Red Wings acquired the 27-year-old American from the Carolina Hurricanes in July of 2021.

Nedeljkovic put together a strong rookie campaign in 2020-21 with the Canes, posting a 15-5-3 record with a 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage with three shutouts. His performance in the pandemic-shortened season earned him a nomination for the Calder Trophy.

Nedeljkovic is in the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.