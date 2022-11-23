Button reveals his over and underachievers from the season so far

The Detroit Red Wings claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Hellberg was only claimed by the Kraken off of waivers earlier this month from the Ottawa Senators. He did not play in a game with the Kraken.

First claimed off waivers by the Senators from the Seattle Kraken, Hellberg stopped 29 of 31 shots faced in his lone start this season with Ottawa - a win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds and Zach Sanford of the Nashville Predators cleared waivers on Wednesday,