Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina cleared waivers Tuesday.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said Monday the winger was waived after Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago, but nothing materialized.

Zadina, who was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, posted three goals and seven points in 30 games with the Red Wings last season. He also appeared in two games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting one goal.

Yzerman said Monday he still believes Zadina can develop into a full-time NHL player.

The winger had 10 goals and 24 points in a career-high 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22. He has 28 goals and 68 points in 190 career NHL games.