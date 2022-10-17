Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury, head coach Derek Lalonde told the media on Monday.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) is out 4-6 weeks. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 17, 2022

Bertuzzi left Saturday's win over the New Jersey Devils in the second period after blocking a shot.

The 27-year-old native of Sudbury, Ont., is in his seventh season with the Red Wings after Detroit selected him in the second-round, 58th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Bertuzzi had a career season in 2021-22, netting 30 goals and adding 32 assists over 68 games.