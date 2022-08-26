The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.825 million.

The 22-year-old had 10 goals and 24 points in 74 games last season.

He was drafted sixth overall by Detroit at the 2018 NHL Draft. A restricted free agent, Zadina is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

In 160 career NHL games, the Pardubice, Czechia native has 25 goals and 61 points.