The Detroit Red Wings have signed restricted free agent Jake Walman to a one-year, $1.05 million deal to avoid arbitration.

The defenceman, who was the last remaining player unsigned player to elect for arbitration, was previously scheduled to have his hearing with the team later on Thursday.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million.



Details: https://t.co/OxIJ4YKuE9 pic.twitter.com/R9D3R6KGas — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 11, 2022

Walman had three goals and 10 points in 51 games with the Red Wings and St. Louis Blues last season.

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Red Wings in March as part of the deal that sent Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the Blues.

The Toronto native was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Blues.