The NHL and NHLPA announced on Wednesday that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be placed in their player assistance program.

The 26-year-old will not be available to the Red Wings for an indefinite period while he receives care from the program.

Vrana was limited to 26 games last season after injuring his shoulder during training camp, which required surgery.

The 6-foot forward has a goal and two points in two games with the Red Wings this season and 13 goals and 19 points in 26 games last season

Vrana, along with forward Richard Panik and two draft picks, were traded to the Red Wings from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Mantha in April of 2021.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Capitals, Vrana registered 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career games split between the Capitals and Red Wings.