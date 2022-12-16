Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Friday.

Vrana entered the program on Oct. 19 after appearing in two games with the Red Wings this season.

The @NHL and @NHLPA announced today that @DetroitRedWings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.



More information: https://t.co/2BIJdfGDek pic.twitter.com/Vv4bz4cUYu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2022

The 26-year-oldwas limited to 26 games last season after injuring his shoulder during training camp, which required surgery. He has a goal and two points in two games this season and 13 goals and 19 points in 26 games last season

Vrana, along with forward Richard Panik and two draft picks, were traded to the Red Wings from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Mantha in April of 2021.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Capitals, Vrana registered 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career games split between the Capitals and Red Wings.