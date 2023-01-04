Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has cleared waivers after being waived on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old recently returned from the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program and was assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.

He entered the program on Oct. 19 and was reinstated on Dec. 19.

Vrana has skated in two NHL games this season, recording a goal and an assist. He played in only 26 games last season due to shoulder surgery.

A first-round pick (No. 13) by the Washington Capitals at the 2014 NHL Draft, he helped the franchise win its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018. He was dealt to the Red Wings in April 2021, along with Richard Panik, a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha.

He is in the second season of a three-year, $15.75 million with an average annual value of $5.25 million.

The Prague, Czechia native has 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career NHL games.