With the Bruins, Maple Leafs and Lightning loading up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings are once again listening to interest in forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reports Detroit's ask for Bertuzzi is a first-rounder and more.

The top three teams in the Atlantic Division, Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay, have all made big moves in the last two weeks. The Bruins traded for defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway and the Maple Leafs have dealt for forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari and Sam Lafferty as well as defenceman Jake McCabe. The Lightning paid a big price (defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks) to get winger Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

The Red Wings are three points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. This week, they face the Ottawa Senators back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Bertuzzi, 28, has three goals and 13 points in 27 games this season. He had a career year in 2021-22, scoring 30 goals and adding 32 assists in 61 games.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Bertuzzi is in the final season of a two-year, $9.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The Sudbury, Ont., product has 87 goals and 201 points in 303 career NHL games with the Red Wings.

Detroit has missed the postseason six years in a row.