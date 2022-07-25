It will be longer than expected to see Mark Pysyk suit up in a Detroit Red Wings uniform.

The team announced on Monday that the newly signed defenceman will be out for four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon tear.

Pysyk, 30, signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the team earlier this month.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alta., Pysyk spent last season, his 10th in the NHL, with the Buffalo Sabres. He appeared in 68 games, scoring three goals and adding nine assists in 17:49 of ice-time a night.

Originally taken with the 23rd overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings, Pysyk has appeared in 521 career games with the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars and Sabres.

For his career, he has 28 goals and 78 assists.