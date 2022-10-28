Red Wings F Rasmussen to have hearing for high stick

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci.

Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing today for High-sticking Boston’s David Krejci. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 28, 2022

The incident occurred during the second period of the Bruins' 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Thursday after Rasmussen hit Krejci along the boards and followed through with a stick to the head.

The 6-foot-6 centre was penalized two minutes for high-sticking on the play.

Rasmussen, 23, has a goal and five points in seven games this season, his fourth campaign since being drafted ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.