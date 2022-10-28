Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen received a two-game suspension for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.

The incident occurred during the second period of the Bruins' 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Thursday after Rasmussen hit Krejci along the boards and followed through with a stick to the head.

The 6-foot-6 centre was penalized two minutes for high-sticking on the play.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Rasmussen will forfeit $15,783.78. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Rasmussen, 23, has a goal and five points in seven games this season, his fourth campaign since being selected ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.