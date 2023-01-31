The Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for contract termination.

Olkinuora, 32, is 6-8-0 in 15 appearances this season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, recording a .868 save percentage and 3.75 goals-against average.

In 2022, he led Finland to gold at the IIHF men's world championships, winning Most Valuable Player, best goaltender and top three player on team. He also won gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. He also won gold at the worlds in 2019 and silver in 2021.

He signed a one-year, $750,000 contract on Jun. 14, 2022.