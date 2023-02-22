It appears Tyler Bertuzzi's time on the TSN Trade Bait board may be coming to an end – and not because of a trade.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Red Wings are currently planning on holding to the pending unrestricted free agent, who is currently listed at No. 7 on the Trade Bait list.

"Soon we’re going to pull names off the Trade Bait list, including Tyler Bertuzzi of the Red Wings. Now, the decision has been made, unless something goes horribly wrong this week and leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, that they want to give this group in Detroit the opportunity to really push hard for a playoff spot," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "They’re willing to take their chances on a contract extension with Bertuzzi on July 1. Again, a lot can change between now and March 3. But the Red Wings are trying to lock down a playoff spot."

The Red Wings, who are 7-3 in their past 10 including an important 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, have closed to within two points of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games in hand on the Florida Panthers.

"We just go day by day right now," goaltender Ville Husso said after Tuesday's win in which Bertuzzi assisted on the opening goal. "We know we can win in this league, and we have the team that can win. It's just day by day, have fun and move on."

Bertuzzi has three goals and 13 points while playing in just 25 games this season due to various injuries. A three-time 20-goal scorer, he had a career year in 2021-22, posting 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games.

The 27-year-old forward carries a cap hit of $4.75 million in the final year of his current deal.