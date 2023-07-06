The Detroit Red Wings have placed former sixth overall pick Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination.

The move comes after Zadina went unclaimed on waivers earlier this week. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said Monday that move was made after Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago, but nothing materialized.

Zadina was signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $1.825 million. He will forfeit $4.65 million over the next two seasons as a result of agreeing to terminate his deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Zadina is expected to draw interest on the open market as a free agent.

Filip Zadina (DET) has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.



The 23-year-old forward passes up on $4.56M in salary the next two seasons and becomes an unrestricted free agent.@NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 6, 2023

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Zadina posted three goals and seven points in 30 games with the Red Wings last season. He also appeared in two games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting one goal.

Yzerman said Monday he still believes the 23-year-old can develop into a full-time NHL player.

The winger had 10 goals and 24 points in a career-high 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22. He has 28 goals and 68 points in 190 career NHL games.

Isles terminating Andreoff's deal

The New York Islanders placed forward Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers Thursday also for contract termination.

Andreoff was signed through this season on a two-way deal, owing him $775,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 in the AHL.

Andy Andreoff (NYI) has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.



He had one year remaining on a two-way contract that owed him $775,000/$325,000. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 6, 2023

The 32-year-old had 37 goals and 65 points in 69 AHL games last season. He had one assist in three games with the Islanders.