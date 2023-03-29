Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri is officially out for the remainder of the regular season, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

He will require a four-to-six week recovery period from a lower-body injury that has kept him out since March 8.

Coach Lalonde says Robby Fabbri officially out for the year. About a 4-6 week recovery period and will be ready to go for 2023-24 season. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 29, 2023

Fabbri, 27, finishes his season with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 28 games.

This was his fourth season with Detroit after spending the first three and a half seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

The No. 21 overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fabbri has 80 goals and 88 assists in 330 career regular season games.