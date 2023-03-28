The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Carter Mazur to a three-year, entry-level deal, it was announced Tuesday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing Carter Mazur to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.



Mazur will report to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/uRHISwdKZC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 28, 2023

Mazur, 21, will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The native of Jackson, Mich., was originally selected by the Red Wings in with the 70th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Mazur recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Denver Pioneers and lead the team with 22 goals. His 37 points was second-best to Massimo Rizzo's 46 points.

Before joining the Pioneers, Mazur played for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League, serving as team captain during his final year with the organization. He played in 47 games across three seasons for the Storm (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) tallying 20 goals and 44 points.