The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year, $1.25 million contract on Sunday.

Fischer played last season with the Arizona Coyotes where he recorded 13 goals and 27 points in 80 games.

The 26-year-old was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason but was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Coyotes.

Drafted 32nd overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft, Fischer has played his entire seven-season career in Arizona, registering 56 goals and 111 points in 398 games.