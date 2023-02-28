The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenceman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million extension, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $3.4 million.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.4 million.



The 27-year-old has five goals and five assists in 40 games so far this season for the Red Wings, his second in the Motor City after coming over in a deal with the St. Louis Blues in March of 2021.

In 116 career NHL games heading into play Tuesday, Walman has nine goals and 13 assists.

He was originally set to become a restricted free agent after the season and carries a $1.05 million cap hit this season.

The Toronto native was selected in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.