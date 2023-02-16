The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract extension with defenceman Olli Maatta, the team announced on Thursday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/t8EOMwhiPK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 16, 2023

Maatta, 28, has scored five goals and totalled 17 points in 49 games for the Red Wings this year, his first with the team.

Originally drafted 22nd overall in the 2012 NHL Entry draft by the Los Angeles Kings, he made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013-14 season.

He played his first six seasons with the Penguins before joining the Chicago Blackhawks, then the Kings for two before joining the Red Wings this past off-season.

In 583 career NHL games, the Jyvaskyla, Finland native has 35 goals and 153 points. He has won two Stanley Cups, each with the Penguins.