The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward J.T. Compher to a five-year, $25.5-million contract that carries an average-annual value of $25.5 million.

Compher, 28, has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Avalanche.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward J.T. Compher to a five-year contract with an AAV of $5,100,000. pic.twitter.com/27j678Y6iQ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023

The Northbrook, IL, native had 17 goals and 35 assists in 82 games for Colorado last season.

Compher registered one goal and one assist in seven playoff games in 2022-23 as the Avalanche fell in seven games to the Seattle Kraken in the first round.

Compher is coming off a four-year, $14-million deal he signed in 2019. The contract carried an average annual value of $3.5 million.

Compher was drafted in the second round, 35th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013. He has 88 goals and 106 assists in 423 career regular-season games.