The Detroit Red Wings added some depth to their blue line on Monday, signing free agent defenceman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract worth $800,000.

Hagg, 27, scored one goal and added eight assists over 64 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers last season. The Sabres sent Hagg to the Panthers ahead of the trade deadline.

For this career, the native of Sweden has scored 14 goals and 42 assists over 300 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Sabres and Panthers.

Hagg captured back-to-back silver medals for Sweden at the World Juniors in 2013 and 2014.