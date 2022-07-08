Insider Trading: 'Bold and impressive move' by Sens to acquire DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick in this year's NHL Draft on Friday.

The Red Wings reached a three-year deal carrying an average annual value of $4.75 million with Husso soon after the deal. He had previously been scheduled for unrestricted free agency next week.

Ville Husso's three-year deal with #redwings carries a $4.75M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2022

The 27-year-old had a 25-7-6 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average in 40 appearances last season with the Blues. He struggled in the playoffs, going 2-5 with a .890 save percentage 3.67 goals-against average, losing the starting role to Jordan Binnington in the Blues' first-round series.

In Detroit, he will pair with Alex Nedeljkovic - signed through the upcoming season at a $3 million cap hit - to form the team's goaltending tandem.

Husso is coming off a two-year, $1.5 million contract with an average annual value of $750,000.

The Helsinki, Finland native has a career 36-18-7 record with a .912 save percentage 2.74 GAA in 57 NHL appearances.

A fourth-round pick (94th overall) by the Blues at the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso won gold at the 2014 World Juniors for Finland.