The Detroit Tigers have agreed to trade left-handed reliever and two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and utility man Kody Clemens to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a trio of major leaguers, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Tigers-Phillies trade is agreed upon pending medical reviews, I'm told:



Detroit acquires Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands.



Philadelphia acquires Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens.



The Tigers are receiving utility man Nick Maton, catcher Donny Sands and outfielder Nick Vierling from Philadelphia.

Soto, 27, is the marquee name in the trade. He made All-Star games in 2021 and 2022, and features a devastating fastball that regularly touches 102 miles per hour in velocity. He totaled 30 saves last season, with a 3.28 earned run average and 60 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.

Clemens is the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, and the 26-year-old made his MLB debut last season. He hit just .145 with five home runs in 56 games played.

The Tigers get three youngsters in return: Vierling, Maton and Sands all debuted in the majors in 2021 or 2022. Maton hit .250 last season with five home runs in 34 games, Vierling hit .246 with six home runs and 32 runs batted in across 117 games.

Sands played in only game, his debut in the major leagues. The 26-year-old went one-for-three with a walk and a strikeout. In 57 games in AAA Lehigh Valley last season, Sands hit .309 while primarily playing catcher for the Pigs.