Electric kick returner DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following a stint with the NFL's Miami Dolphins, the team announced on Saturday. He will join the team for the rest of the 2022 season.

“You know how you go to summer camp, and you meet new people," said Dedmon. "Then the school year starts, and you are back with your Day 1 crew?”

"I'm back with my family."

The 26-year-old broke out during the 2021 season totalling 2,841 return yards and three return touchdowns. Dedmon because the fastest player in CFL history to reach five career return touchdowns.

"Devonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” said Redblacks Head Coach Paul LaPolice. “It’s exciting for the team to be able to add a player of his calibre to the roster and we’re happy to have him back in the mix.”

The Williamsburg, Virginia native was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, as well as CFL All-Star honours.

He also added 103 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and a touchdown last season.