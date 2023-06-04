UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, Brionna Jones added 21, and the Connecticut Sun held off a second-half rally by Dallas, defeating the Stars 80-74 on Sunday.

Leading 63-52 heading to the fourth quarter, the Sun held on although their lead was down to seven with seven minutes to go after Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper for the Wings.

Jones hit a jumper to give the Sun a 74-65 lead at the two-minute mark and a jumper by the Wings’ Awak Kuier was the only made basket before the final minute in which the Sun went 6-for-6 at the foul line.

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (6-1) and Tiffany Hayes added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Satou Sabally had 26 points and 14 rebounds — both game highs — for Dallas. Crystal Dangerfield added 13 points, Natasha Howard 11, and Veronica Burton 10 for the Wings (3-3).

Jones scored nine points in the first quarter as the Sun built a 23-13 lead. They went on to lead 44-30 at halftime.

Sabally and Howard hit 3-pointers to help Dallas get within 8 points at 60-52 in the third quarter, but did not score over the final three minutes of the period.

Connecticut had seven points off the bench to six for Dallas.

___

