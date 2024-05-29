The Canadian Open tees off in less than 24 hours and we’re back with another Dialed In segment powered by Fanduel.

On Monday, we spotlighted Rory McIlroy and his success in the Canadian Open over his three starts in the event and Tuesday we took a deeper dive at the Canadiens in this field.

Today we are talking about a few of the bigger names in the field this week that are looking for their first PGA Tour wins.

There’s never a bad week to get your first win on tour, and some players in this field have knocked on the door without getting into the winners circle more than your average player.

One could argue that Tommy Fleetwood is the best player in the world without a PGA Tour victory.

One of his closest calls on Tour came at this event last year when he was on the wrong side of Nick Taylor’s 72-foot eagle putt to win the tournament in a playoff.

Fleetwood has 10 worldwide wins, but has never gotten the job done in North America.

I touched on Fleetwood earlier this week when I tipped him and Shane Lowry in the outright market as my first click(s) this week.

So with him already covered, here are three of the bigger names in the field still searching for their first PGA Tour win.

Cameron Young +2500

Only two players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings don’t have a PGA Tour win.

Fleetwood, and Cameron Young.

Young entered the professional golf season with his hair on fire.

A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Young didn’t have to wait long before his Wikipedia page was updated with a yellow square (top 10) on his major resume.

In 2022, Young tied for third at the PGA Championship, missing the Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris playoff by one shot.

Later that year, Young nearly forced another playoff at a major when he finished as the runner-up at St. Andrews, coming up one shot short of a fellow Cam – Cameron Smith – at the Open Championship.

Since then, Young has added three other top 10s at majors, including his best result at the Masters in 2024 when he tied for ninth.

Watching Young play, it's undoubtable that he’s one of the best golf ball drivers in the world.

The stats back it up too.

As a rookie in 2022, he ranked 19th in total driving on the PGA Tour and 2nd in SG: Off the Tee.

In 2023, he once again was in the top 40 for total driving and was 12th in SG: OTT.

Despite not having won an event in over three years, Young is often a player #golfbettingX is all over week after week.

And how can you blame us? Watch him play, and you’ll see there aren’t many courses in the world that don’t suit his game.

It’s only a matter of time until he wins on the PGA Tour, in my opinion. And once that happens, the floodgates just might open.

His most recent professional win came on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021.

Alex Noren +2200

Alex Noren has been on the PGA Tour since 2018.

He’s played in 175 events, and for his sake he’s hoping start No. 176 is win No. 1.

The Swede has been one of the best players on tour this year statistically.

Noren ranks fourth on Tour this year in SG: Total and is the only player in the top four without a win on the PGA Tour this year.

The $2.3 million he has earned this season is only $300k short of setting a career-high, and his nine top-25 finishes are already the most he’s had in a season since 2021.

He has finished as a runner-up in three PGA Tour events since 2017 and his best finish at a major is a tie for sixth at the 2017 Open Championship.

Hamilton Golf and Country Club should be a good fit for Noren’s game and one of the better spots on Tour for him. The 41-year-old isn’t one of the longer hitters in the game, but with distance not a prerequisite this week, his chances only increase.

His most recent win came in 2018 on the DP World Tour.

Aaron Rai +4000

Another #golfbettingX darling, Aaron Rai is a complicated golfer.

On one hand, he hits the golf ball like a machine. On the other hand, his putting leaves a lot to be desired.

This season, Rai ranks 14th in SG: Tee to Green, 127th in SG: Putting, and 157th in total putting.

His best finish on the PGA Tour came last year when he claimed third place at the Canadian Open.

Now that he’s back in Canada he’s arriving at another course that should be a fit for him.

After walking the property for most of the week, one big thing stands out to me and that’s there isn’t a lot of room to get wayward off the tee.

This isn’t a week to just bomb it off the tee and hope you catch a good lie in the rough. It’ll be very hard to attack this course from out of position.

Aaron Rai ranks 24th on the tour this year in distance from edge of fairway.

It’s an interesting stat, and don’t use it too often, but for this week, I see a lot of value in it.

If you’re going to miss fairways on this course, you better not miss big, and that’s Aaron Rai’s game.

He’s accurate off the tee and when he does miss, he doesn’t miss by wide margins.

Rai is also No. 9 on tour this year in SG: Approach, so on a shorter course than your average Tour stop look for him to be a name inside the top 20 on Sunday.

