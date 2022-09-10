CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two twice and Xherdan Shaqiri got his team-high fifth goal to lead the Chicago Fire over Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday.

Duran Palacio scored his first goal for the Fire (9-13-8) in the 40th minute, assisted by Boris Sekulic. He added a goal in the 87th minute.

Shaqiri scored off a pass from Chris Mueller in the 64th minute. Gonzalo Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute for Miami (10-13-6), the 10th goal of the season

The Fire outshot Miami 12-7, with four shots on goal to three for Miami.

Gabriel Slonina saved two of the three shots he faced for the Fire. Nick Marsman saved one of the four shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams next play Tuesday, with the Fire visiting CF Montreal while Miami hosts the Columbus Crew.

